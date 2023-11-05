Ángel Cristo has stated that he did not dare to watch the series about his parents, “I saw it a month ago and I liked it,” the artist’s first-born son confessed.

Quite the opposite that has happened to her sister, Sofía Cristo, who sees her mother completely reflected in fiction, “it is her and the story is very real,” the disc jockey explained.

For the children of Bárbara Rey, Cristo y Rey, everything that happens to their parents, Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey, is very truthfully told and they have felt very liberated when the whole story of their mother with the king emeritus has come out.