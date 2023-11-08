Ángel Cristo knows that he has not done things well with the starlet and even more knowing that what is in danger is his circus. The tamer decides to go to the theater to see the starlet and seek her forgiveness.

The artist dazzles on stage and Ángel also surrenders to her. The tamer manages to catch her at the end of the performance and after asking her forgiveness repeatedly, he asks Barbara to accompany her to a very special place.

Bárbara agrees and accompanies Ángel Cristo to the circus: “You’re a troublemaker,” says the young woman. They both enter the tent, which is practically dark. The young lady is very curious about what is about to happen: “Wait for me right here,” the trainer asks her.

Moments later, the tent lights up, leaving Barbara impressed by the amount of light and color in the place.

The tamer appears again and asks the starlet if she is ready. At the moment the trainer speaks, the curtain opens and two elephants appear guided by the voice of Ángel Cristo.

Ángel takes Barbara’s hand and the woman touches one of the elephants: “It’s beautiful,” she says, amazed by everything that is happening. Ángel gives the stick to Bárbara and after a gesture, the young woman gets the two elephants in front of her to obey her order.

The trainer kneels next to his two elephants before Bárbara Rey without knowing that this moment is about to change their lives forever.