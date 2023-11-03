The actress has explained that in life and love, “it is important to experiment to know what you like”, given that philosophy of life, ((LINK:TAG|||tag|||6502e3c5e5678622247b4251|||Bárbara Rey) ) has recounted his night of love with Chelo García Cortés.

Joaquín has confessed that Barbara Rey has fallen in love with very handsome men and has asked the guest about her night of passion with Alain Delone.

“Imagine, I never fell in love with him, but he was very hooked,” the artist said about the actor. Bárbara Rey has explained an anecdote with Alain Delone that she had never told on television.

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, decided to leave the Frenchman’s bed after their night of passion, “whoever you tell will call me a liar,” explained Bárbara Rey about her departure from Alain Delone’s house. Why did he leave the bed of one of the most desired men?