The artist has explained how her romance with the emeritus king arose, from the monarch’s first call in which Bárbara Rey ended up insulting him by thinking it was a prank call, to the first day she visited the Zarzuela palace.

The starlet has given her opinion on Queen Sofia’s knowledge of this infidelity and has recalled the moments in which the Queen took advantage of a hand kiss to ask her about her private life.

Joaquín wanted to know if Bárbara Rey was really in love with Juan Carlos I and he launched into asking the guest the question.

“I loved him very much, but I couldn’t fall in love with him, because he was a man with whom I couldn’t go anywhere,” the star confessed about her romance with the emeritus king.

A relationship in which Bárbara Rey saw “a very dark future” and has revealed who left who in the relationship.