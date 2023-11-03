Bárbara Rey’s children have become the artist’s great support. Ángel and Sofía Cristo have assured in Joaquín, the rookie that they believe that after doing the Christ and King series, their mother is much more liberated.

“The fact that it is recognized how bad I have had it with my husband in the series has helped me,” said the actress.

Bárbara Rey has confessed to Joaquín that she always hoped that Ángel Cristo would change at some point. “I did not have support at the judicial level in any sense,” the artist confessed.

His children remember Ángel Cristo’s illness and the things they have experienced with their father due to his drug use. A complicated memory in response to which Sofía Cristo has asked her family to change the subject, “let’s talk about happy things,” said Bárbara Rey’s daughter.