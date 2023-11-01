((LINK:TAG|||tag|||6502e3c5e5678622247b4251|||Bárbara Rey)) will open up to Joaquín Sánchez about the men who have been part of her life. The actress will discover her affair with Alain Delone and will reveal what she experienced in her relationship with Juan Carlos I.

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, will give a masterclass to the former soccer player with the help of Poty Castillo in which they will make Joaquín the perfect partner for a magazine issue with the starlet.

The artist will offer the Rookie a meal with her children, Ángel and Sofía Cristo, where they will talk about Bárbara Rey’s best kept secrets. Don’t miss it, on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. in Joaquín, el rookie.