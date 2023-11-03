Bárbara Rey recalled the first day she visited the Zarzuela after a period of telephone conversations with the king emeritus.

The star has denied the intimate encounters with the emeritus king in the Zarzuela that appear in Cristo y Rey “I never had encounters in the Zarzuela, it would seem disrespectful to me,” she acknowledged when explaining the fictional part that appears in the Antenna series 3.

Joaquín wanted to know Doña Sofía’s role in this infidelity and asked the guest, “Do you think the Queen knew something?”

Bárbara Rey confesses that she is convinced that Doña Sofía knew. “They had a certain relationship,” the artist said about what the marriage of Felipe VI’s parents was like.

The actress has recounted the moment in which Queen Sofía stopped her on a couple of occasions during a hand kiss and ended up asking her how her children, Ángel and Sofía, were doing. The guest has taken her meetings with the Queen with a sense of humor.