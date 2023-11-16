Ángel Cristo has been trying to locate Bárbara Rey for several days. The star has been very busy and after seeing the tamer’s talent, she has decided to think about whether she will agree to work with him or not.

Chelo listens to the answer and hears the tamer’s message, but prefers not to say anything to Barbara. Minutes later, Ángel decides to call Bárbara again and this time they answer the phone.

Her friend answers the phone and tells her that Bárbara cannot get on the phone at that moment: “Tell her for me that I understand that she has many commitments and that she does not care about the lives of a hundred families.” Ángel begins to lose his temper without knowing that Bárbara is on the other end of the phone.

“The fact is that I was thinking of saying yes, but if you continue like this… I still have to say no,” says Barbara. “Is that a yes?” asks the tamer, surprised.

Finally, the actress agrees to work with him and do the gala for TVE: “Tonight I’m having a party at my house for my birthday, come over and we’ll celebrate,” says the young woman.

The tamer cannot hide his happiness and accepts the invitation. Blasco and Payasito congratulate him, while Bárbara goes on a date that will change everything.