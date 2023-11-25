Malú could not allow La Voz to be left without Bárbara Calipso and that is why he stole her from Antonio Orozco’s team when he had the chance. The coach was clear that such a special voice deserved a place in the Lives.

The Tenerife native has dared to perform a great song by Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman. Barbara has once again demonstrated her potential and vocal personality and has filled the stage with her essence. What a great team Malú has!

As soon as she opened her mouth, the talent filled the stage and demonstrated that she is a strong candidate to reach and overcome the Semifinals of La Voz and to win the program. Will she make it to the next phase?