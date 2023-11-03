If an ATM or bank teller delivers a counterfeit bill, the user has the right to complain to the institution within a period of up to 5 business days after receiving the piece..

The bank customer must deliver the piece, a copy of their official identification, prepare a report with the details, including the branch, date and time of receipt, and present proof of the transaction..

The bank must resolve in writing to the client and refund the money if the story turns out to be true according to the investigation..

If you detect a possibly counterfeit bill, it is important Do not use it to make payments, since it is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Pieces that appear fake must be presented at a bank branch so that they can be sent free of charge to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for analysis..

If when making a payment the recipient indicates that the bill or coin appears counterfeit, it is recommended to ask for it to be returned, since the law indicates that only banks can keep fake pieces and, in exchange, they must deliver a retention receipt, which is signed by the cashier and the bearer.

The bank has 20 business days to deliver the piece to Banxico and it has 10 days to resolve on national pieces, and 20 business days in the case of foreign currency..

If the piece is authentic, the bank will refund the amount, but if it turns out to be false or altered, Banxico will keep its custody and the corresponding amount cannot be recovered..

Whoever receives a counterfeit bill or coin loses the moneyso it is recommended to learn to identify authenticity through its security elements.

The FGR, after the crime of creating counterfeit bills

In 1915, a forger named Carlos Bringas and his son were executed at the Puebla Shooting School; His execution within the framework of the Mexican Revolution was the first time that he was punished with the maximum penalty of the time, after the so-called Carrancista “bilimbiques” had been massively falsified.

Currently The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is in charge of prosecuting the crime of counterfeiting and alteration of banknotes and coins..

Since 2012, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Investigation of Currency Counterfeiting and Alteration (FEIFAM) is the one with jurisdiction to prosecute this crime..

The first case that this prosecutor’s office resolved was a high-quality counterfeit of a large number of pieces of the 50 peso bill, which concluded with the arrest of a group of people with supplies, machinery and finished pieces.

FEIFAM works together with the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and federal security authorities.

Since 1941, the Bank of Mexico has had a Special Investigations Department that specializes in the prevention of currency counterfeiting and the use of such counterfeits., both national and foreign currency. This area of ​​Banxico cooperates with INTERPOL in matters of counterfeit money.

