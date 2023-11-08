On several occasions, merchants refuse to receive old bills or bills with alterations in their original composition, which causes problems for those who issue them, who see no alternative but to exchange them at a bank. But The bill, despite certain characteristics, does not lose its value, according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)above all when it is a natural condition due to the passage of time and the wear and tear to which it is subject.

Yes, even though a bill is dirty, stained and washed out, it does not lose its value and, in theory, you should not be denied acceptance in any business.. Only some particular cases prevent the specimen from retaining its value and here we tell you what they are, according to information from Banxico:

A ticket loses its value when:

1. They contain “words, phrases or drawings, in handwritten, printed form, or any other indelible medium, whose purpose is to disseminate messages addressed to the public, of a political, religious or commercial nature.”that is, banknotes with stamps or scratches only cease to have value if they present this type of messages.

Examples of texts that leave the ticket worthless:

“PNL Cancel your Vote” (political message addressed to the public)

“Hail Saint Patrick, whoever has this bill will have a lot of money, write 10 bills” (religious message addressed to the public)

“Shop at Almacenes WesMex” (commercial message addressed to the public)

SPECIAL / Banxico

These types of messages take away the value of the bills because They try to induce the public’s preference towards a political party or candidate, the consumption of some good or the acquisition of some service..

2. By joining two or more fractions from different banknotes. This piece is no longer valuable; for this reason, nothing needs to be added to a bill except clear tape to hold it together or prevent a tear from continuing.

SPECIAL / Banxico

3. The mere fact that a bill is torn does not affect its value and it is recommended that it be repaired with transparent tape. If it is repaired with non-transparent tape (tan tape, insulation tape, paper tape, etc.), it is presumed that it was intended to cover or hide something that detracts from its value and it could also be a supposedly counterfeit bill. to which some characteristic that could not be imitated was covered.

SPECIAL / Banxico

Banxico asks not to mistreat, wrinkle, staple or scratch the bills. If there is any situation why you do not receive the ticket, You can go to a bank branch where they can exchange your copy for free..

A note retains its value if it is:

Dirty

Stained

washed out

If it is incomplete and you have more than half

Or if it is broken and is glued with transparent tape

With information from Banxico

OA

