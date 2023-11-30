Due to the improvement in economic activity in the third quarter, Banco de México (Banxico) raised its estimate for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the end of the year.

For 2023, GDP growth is expected to be between 3.1% and 3.5%, with a central estimate of 3.3%higher than the 3% previously forecast, announced in its Quarterly Inflation Report.

He explained that this adjustment responds, mainly, to the fact that in the third quarter of the year external demand showed resilience and to the dynamism of domestic spending.

For 2024, the Mexican central bank updated its growth forecast for the economy of between 2.3% and 3.7%, with a central estimate of 3%, higher than the 2.1% of the previous Report.

He indicated that the review for said year is explained, to a greater extent, by the fiscal stance now planned.

Furthermore, it responds, in part, to the updated growth prospects for the United States, which now suggest a less pronounced slowdown in external demand that Mexico faces, he noted.

He noted that the broader base for growth derived from the higher level of activity expected by the end of 2023 It also contributes to the adjustment of the forecast for 2024.

Banxico also included in its forecasts the 2025a year for which it has a growth forecast of between 0.7% and 2.3%, with a central estimate of 1.5%.

SV

