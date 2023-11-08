It has long been said that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) could issue a 2 thousand peso bill, but what is the reason for this rumor? And if true, when would circulation of that denomination begin?

In 2022, due to the phenomenon of inflation, the costs of goods and services rose considerably, causing fewer and fewer things to be purchased with the same amount of money.

The above means that the purchasing power of the national currency is becoming less and less, and If inflation continues, banknotes and coins will lose value more quickly.

The Mexican Constitution establishes in its article 28 that it is the Bank of Mexico, the institution in charge of ensuring that the purchasing value of the national currency is stable, and therefore that prices are in accordance.

For example, according to El Universal, the thousand peso bill, which is currently the largest denomination, in 2022 had lost 56% of its purchasing power due to the inflation accumulated in the country during the last decade.

That is to say, With the same thousand peso bill today you can only buy the equivalent of 440 pesos from June 2012.

What would the two thousand pesos bill from the Bank of Mexico be like?

According to past statements by the head of Banxico, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, If necessary, the production of two thousand peso bills will be issued.which, as usual, It will feature images of historical figures relevant to the country, as well as some of its characteristic elements..

In the case of this G family ticket It would have printed on the front the portraits of the Nobel Prize for Literature Octavio Paz and the writer Rosario Castellanos. In the back it could have a “dry forest ecosystem”, the magueyero bat and an agave landscape, as well as other characteristic elements of the tequila industry.although its design has not been confirmed although Some unofficial images of what this bill could be have already circulated.

It is important to remember that for Banxico, The value of the denomination is contrary to its level of circulation, so those that circulate the most regularly display the information that the organization considers most relevant to disseminate among the population..

There is no date for its issuance

Despite all of the above, as indicated by the head of the Bank of Mexico, There is still no set date for the 2 thousand peso bills to begin to be manufactured and distributed in the country..

“It will only be issued if it is considered necessary to satisfy the needs of users”said the official.

According to information from Forbes Mexico magazine, which cites economists consulted, The 2 thousand peso bill, the highest denomination that would be available, would be issued as a commemorative edition and not as a high-use bill..

