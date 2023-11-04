Counterfeiting of banknotes is a crime of which anyone can be a victim due to its easy circulation. If you have a ticket whose authenticity you suspect, do not use it to make payment, as this It is a federal crime punishable by up to twelve years in prison.

Once you have managed to identify a missing bill, it is important to take it to any bank branch so they can send it free of charge to the Bank of Mexico for analysis, since Banxico It is the only institution in the country that determines whether a bill or coin is authentic or counterfeit.

How do you know if a bill is fake?

To know if a bill is authentic, you need to know what security elements it has and how to recognize them by sight and touch. To do this, you need to follow some steps that will allow you to review a ticket in seconds.

touch the surface

The texture and touch-sensitive embossing will help you identify if a bill is counterfeit. The paper and polymer used in the manufacture of banknotes have a different consistency and texture than bond paper. The difference can be perceived by simple touch and by observing them under ultraviolet light.

Some elements on the front of all banknotes have reliefs that can be perceived when touched with the tip of the fingers. When a bill is new or lightly used, the relief is felt more easily.

You can usually identify it in the text of “Bank of Mexico”as well as in the main character or motif, in the vignette that accompanies it and in the denomination number.

Observe it

There are different visual elements that will help you identify the authenticity of a bill.

Perfect record: On the obverse of the F family banknotes certain elements of an image are printed and on the reverse, its complementary elements. When viewed against the light, the elements combine exactly to give a complete image.

Another point to observe is the watermark, that is, an image that can be seen on both sides when viewed against the light.

Turn the bill and look

There are elements that change color, but depending on the nomination and type of bill is where you should pay attention. For example, with 20 peso bills you should pay attention to the following:

