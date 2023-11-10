Some merchants do not accept torn bills, even if they are taped, it seems that they are afraid that they will eventually lose money. And they are somewhat right, although it is important to recognize when this practice of taping a bill together is not a risk and when it is.

The bill, despite certain characteristics, does not lose its value, according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)above all when it is a natural condition due to the passage of time and the wear and tear to which it is subject.

Yes, even though a bill is dirty, stained, torn and washed out, it does not lose its value and, in theory, you should not be denied acceptance in any business..

When does tape make a bill lose its value?

3. The mere fact that a bill is torn does not affect its value and it is recommended that it be repaired with transparent tape. If it is repaired with non-transparent tape (tan tape, insulation tape, paper tape, etc.), it is presumed that it was intended to cover or hide something that detracts from its value and it could also be a supposedly counterfeit bill. to which some characteristic that could not be imitated was covered.

Banxico asks not to mistreat, wrinkle, staple or scratch the bills. If there is any situation why you do not receive the ticket, You can go to a bank branch where they can exchange your copy for free..

A note retains its value if it is:

Dirty

Stained

washed out

If it is incomplete and you have more than half

Or if it is broken and is glued with transparent tape

