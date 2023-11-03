Banxico announced that the decision was made to remove a few lines of currencies from the market from circulation.

The institution has put banks that have operations within the country on notice that the currencies of family B from 1993, with denominations of $0.10 cents, $20 pesos and $50 pesos, They must be retained by the banks to later be sent in their entirety to the Banxico facilities, where it will be their last stop so as not to be released to the general public again.

According to information from Banxico, this is done due to the very active numismatic society in the country, which has taken over online buying and selling platforms, such as Amazon and Mercado Libre, which are now full of publications of coins with some distinctive characteristic, but, at exorbitant prices, even being millions of pesos.

Due to the above, the decision was made to withdraw this third of coins, which are now even more coveted among collectors after the announcement.

Banxico began this action from 2023, and it is contemplated that it will last approximately between 2028 and 2029. These currencies cease to exist in the Mexican economy.

