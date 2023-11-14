A collateral effect on the price of high-end graphics cards is beginning to be felt around the world, following the ban on the export of the RTX 4090 to China. Measure announced by the president of the United States, Joe Biden and that has been mainly affected by the RTX 4090, which has increased its price by at least 10%.

This ban is due to geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, and affects the RTX 4090 because they use the AD102 chip, which is also used in the L40 and L40S, two professional graphics cards that are manufactured in China. The export ban on these three GPUs has forced graphics card manufacturers to move their production out of China, leading to stock shortages and increased costs.

You can read: AMD debuts new affordable GPUs to play “at 1440p with 1080p prices”

As can be seen in certain Western markets, such as Europe, the price of the RTX 4090 has risen 10% since the ban was announced. In other parts of the world, the increase has been even greater. In the United States, the price has risen by 15%, and in China, by 20%. The ban on the RTX 4090 in China will also impact the prices of the RTX 40 SUPER and RTX 50. Manufacturers will have to move their production to other countries, which will increase costs and could lead to price increases.

Given this, advice has been provided for consumers who are thinking about purchasing a high-end graphics card, who could wait to see how the situation evolves. Black Friday could be a good time to shop, as manufacturers could offer discounts to offset rising prices.

The other factors that are affecting the price of the RTX 4090

In addition, the ban on the export of the RTX 4090 to China is having a negative impact on the prices of these graphics cards due to three main factors. First is the stock shortage, as the ban has forced manufacturers to move their production out of China, resulting in a stock shortage of the RTX 4090.

There is also the increase in costs, causing the transfer of production out of China, generating an increase in costs for manufacturers. This has also led to an increase in RTX 4090 prices as manufacturers need to recover their costs. And there is also the competition from the RTX 50, the next generation of NVIDIA graphics cards, which although they are going to be launched in the second half of 2024, it is still expected that they could cause a decrease in demand for the RTX 4090.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord