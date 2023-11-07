Those who use ad blockers on YouTube They are being persecuted by the platform, which blocks the video until you subscribe to YouTube Premium or deactivate the blocker. So far so good, they don’t want to lose money, but, What if this practice was not entirely legal?

YouTube has declared war on applications like Adblock that generate so many losses for it and the content creators on its platform. But, How do you detect the user who uses a blocker? I would have implemented code in JavaScript.

This has been the premise that he has argued in his lawsuit. Alexander Hanffa well-known privacy activist, who in turn has been redirected by the British pirate party to the European Commission.

YouTube could be violating user privacy to know if an ad blocker is being used or not, through a script that activates twice a day.

A priori, any information collected in a non-legal manner could not be used for any purpose, unless it was mandatory for its operation.

Furthermore, since there are two overlapping rules, advertising blocking and user privacy, that of the user takes precedence, according to the plaintiff’s criteria.

YouTube at war against ad blockers

Youtube

YouTube started by showing just a pop-up warning, but has already started blocking videos from playing if you don’t disable the ad blocker.

There is another issue, as Hanff himself expressed in an interview in Theregister: YouTube’s policies would not include a prohibition on the use of ad blockers such as Adblock.

Although it is true that it is stable that it does not allow: “to circumvent, disable, fraudulently interact with or otherwise interfere with any part of the service.”

Alenxader Haff, who is part of the team that is working on the European Union’s electronic privacy update, has thus demanded that measures be taken against the platform and requiring YouTube not to use user data and privacy.