The tax on extra profits is a crazy flop

It must have been the proverbial “manna”: the tax on banks’ extra profits, approved by Giorgia Meloni in secret, also infuriating allies and important figures such as Marina Berlusconi, is officially a flop. It was supposed to bring in up to three billion, but at the moment it is stuck at zero, with the banks preferring to reserve a much higher amount than to give money to the State. Last in order of time are two institutions that are owned by the State itself: Mediocredito Centrale and Monte dei Paschi di Siena.



The banks involved, including Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Mps, Bper, Popolare di Sondrio, Credem and Mediobancahave decided to exploit the possibility of allocating to a non-distributable reserve a value equal to 2.5 times the amount of the tax on extra profits. This seemingly legally valid but politically controversial move represents a major blow to the government and its attempt to raise funds through this tax.

The treasury thus renounces a total revenue estimated at around 1.8 billion euros, a significant figure that could have contributed to the state budget. If we also include Crédit Agricole Italia, Bnl and the cooperative credit system, the total lost revenue exceeds two billion euros. This situation highlights the failure of the extra profits tax as an effective tax collection tool.

The reasons behind this choice by the banks are to be found in the resistance to an increase in the so-called tax rate, i.e. the actual level of tax pressure. Financial institutions prefer to make use of the possibility of allocating a sum equal to two and a half times the theoretical value of the tax to an unavailable reserve in the balance sheet, thus strengthening their assets without increasing the actual tax burden.

Even publicly controlled banks, such as MPS and Mediocredito Centrale, have decided not to pay the tax, underlining the lack of coherence and alignment between the relevant public shareholder (the Ministry of Economy) and the management of the banks themselves. This situation represents a paradox, considering that the introduction of the tax on extra profits was presented as one social measure to contribute to the redistribution of profits in the banking sector.

The story takes on even more absurd contours when one considers that even public banks prefer to set aside two and a half times the amount as a capital reserve rather than pay the tax to the State. This scenario highlights the weakness and the lack of effectiveness of the government measure in achieving its stated objectives.

In conclusion, the failure of the extra profits tax in Italy raises questions about the government’s ability to implement effective fiscal policies in the banking sector. LThe banks’ resistance and the lack of compliance with this tax call into question the effectiveness and coherence of the Meloni government’s economic policies.

