Due to the Multired alliance, six banking institutions have ATMs where you can withdraw cash and check your balance at no cost. It was in January of this year when this service was made available to the public.

The banks are the following:

HSBC Scotiabank BanBajío Inbursa Banregio Mifel

Commissions in Mexico They accumulate on average a total of 463 billion pesos through 152 million interbank operations through debit and credit cards.

It is important to take appropriate precautions before making any use of an ATM, from knowing the impact and value of fees to taking care to locate safe places to make transactions.

