Numismatics is the coin collecting and other relationship objects, such as banknotes, securities and medals. All of these items increase in value when there is some unique feature. Therefore, knowing which items are of greatest value can help you have a little extra money.

Currently, one of the most sought after items on the market are 20 peso commemorative coinswhich, according to Bank of Mexico (Banxico) They are still valid to make payments.

Although these continue to circulate, there are people who sell and buy them due to particularities that make them stand out from other currencies. Even banks specifically look for some copies, we tell you which ones they are in case you have them and want a little extra money.

Banks that buy $20 peso coins

Banorte It is an institution that has become famous for the buying and selling of coins. It has been announced that they buy commemorative coins between $1,400 pesos and $48 thousand pesos.

In its section “metals” On its official Mexican website, it details the list of coins it buys and sells in 2023. Currently there are seven pieces ranging from 1,400 to 37,500.00 pesos for purchase.

Regarding the $20 pesos commemorative coins, Banorte is only looking for one: Azteca (20 pesos gold). Currently they buy it for 14 thousand pesos and sell it for 19 thousand 900 pesos.

National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy SNC, better known as Banjercito, buys commemorative coins. However, only the branches that buy and sell these pieces are those in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area. At the moment they are not looking for a specific coin, but if you have a valuable piece, hopefully you can get an offer.

