Banks and artificial intelligence: an increasingly close relationship

What is the current state of integration between the banking sector and Artificial Intelligence? Exploring this topic is a significant starting point, considering that the banking sector could be greatly affected by the adoption of AI. This reflection is reported by Il Sole 24 Ore and was explored in depth by the consultancy firm McKinsey through a report dedicated to Italian banks. This document represents the first Italian initiative aimed at mapping the degree of adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the banking context.



READ ALSO: “Artificial intelligence is increasingly autonomous: we must govern it. Or…”

The analysis of McKinsey relies on data and self-assessments from a sample of more than ten institutions, which collectively make up 70% of total assets in the Italian banking sector. The key findings of the research indicate, first, that the 75% of institutions have outlined a clear strategy on using AI in the next two years. On the investment front, around 10% of those interviewed allocate more than 10 million euros per year all’IA, and the majority of this group intends to further increase such investments. This because 67% of Italian banks consider the adoption of AI as a high prioritywith 17% even ranking it among their top three priorities.

Over 90% of survey participants declare they have moderate technological maturity and plan to continuously invest inArtificial Intelligence in the near future. Alessio Botta, senior partner at McKinseyunderlined the enormous potential for benefits arising from the application of AI in the global banking sector, estimating a potential impact of up to 15% of total industry revenues banking worldwide.

Botta added that AI adoption is also growing steadily in the Italian banking context, with approx 20% of those interviewed currently invest over 10 million euros per year in this technology. The majority of this sample expects to increase these investments in the next two years. Among the main challenges that could influence greater adoption of AI, emerge the need to promote this technology as a driver of business growth, ensure adequate investments and define clear and ambitious scopes of application. Furthermore, the question of skills remains central, especially as far as it’s about acquiring and growing talent within banking organizations.



Subscribe to the newsletter