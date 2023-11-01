Bankitalia, the Panetta era begins: here’s who he is

The era of Ignazio Visco at the helm of Bank of Italy officially ends. Fabio Panetta arrives in his place. It will no longer be the golden times of Mario Draghi, when the governor of the Bank of Italy took home 758,000 euros gross, but certainly – even in times of spending reviews – being the first tenant of Palazzo Koch remains a great job. The salary is 450,000 euros per year. Not to mention the institutional role that will be played and which, according to the Bank of Italy Statute, must focus on measures aimed at containing inflation within 2%. With the ECB (administered with bad grace by King Midas on the contrary (Christine Lagarde) to keep watch – so to speak – on prices, in Via Nazionale you can focus on our country, which has many themes.

Thus, after the farewell of Ignazio Visco, the era of Fabio Panetta at the helm of Palazzo Koch begins. A return for the current member of the ECB executive. Who was deputy general director with Visco himself and, for just over six months, general director of Bank of Italy and president dell’Ivass. There was a lot of talk about him last year, when it seemed that Giorgia Meloni had put him on eyes on you to lead the department of Via XX Settembre.

But then it seems that Panetta himself “rejected the great refusal”. But certainly not out of cowardice, as Dante said when speaking of Pope Celestine V. Nor out of greed, given that a minister not in Parliament earns just over 110 thousand euros a year. Now his name returns to being the most accredited for the leadership of Bank of Italy, after a head-to-head with Daniele Franco which, however, should be resolved before it even begins. Giorgetti himself, in fact, indicated the former minister of the Economy of the Draghi government as the right name to lead the EIB, the European Investment Banki.

Born in Rome in 1959, after completing his studies in Economics and Business at LUISS Guido Carli in 1982, Fabio Panetta obtained a Master of Science in Monetary Economics at the London School of Economics and subsequently a doctorate in Economics and Finance at the London Business School. He started working at the Bank of Italy in 1985taking on the role of head of the monetary and financial division in 1999.

In 2007 he was appointed head of the Department of Economic Analysis and Monetary Policy at the Bank of Italy, while in 2011 he became Central Director for the coordination of the Bank of Italy’s participation in the Eurosystem. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Financial Stability Report from 2010 to 2012.

From 8 October 2012 to 9 May 2019 he held the position of deputy general director at the Bank of Italy. He has taken on important roles and represented the Bank of Italy in numerous European and international institutions, including the OECD, the IMF, the G10, the ECB and the BIS. Furthermore, he is a member of the directorate of the Bank of Italy and of the Institute for Insurance Supervision, as well as a member of the board of directors of the Bank for International Settlements and deputy of the Governor on the board of directors of the BCE.

Since 10 May 2019 he has been the General Director of the Bank of Italy and the President of the Institute for Insurance Supervision. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Single Supervisory Mechanism, which became fully operational on 4 November 2014. From 1 January 2020 he became a member of the executive committee of the European Central Bank. He has published numerous studies in the field of financial and monetary economics in important international scientific journals, including The American Economic Review, European Economic Review, The Journal of Finance, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, Journal of Banking and Finance, Economic Notes , Money and Credit, and Journal of Economists.

Bank of Italy: Visco’s latest speech, “solid fundamentals, efforts are needed for growth”

What took place this morning in Rome was a World Savings Day which not only fell on the same day in which Istat certified zero growth in GDP in the third quarter. It was also the last for the president of Acri, Francesco Profumo and, above all, the last for the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco after 12 years of mandate, which expires today and which from tomorrow will pass into the hands of Fabio Panetta. However, there are eleven years in which, every end of October, Visco spoke from the stage of the event organized by the banking foundations. And if, as Istat indicated, GDP is at a standstill, the governor – who spoke shortly after the communication from the statistics institute – spoke enough about gross domestic product: in the meantime he recalled, and it is not the first time that the fundamentals of our economy are “overall solid”. But, looking at the current situation, it is clear that “in the years to come, further efforts will have to be made both on the budget policy front and on the interventions to raise the growth potential of the economy”. In short, the base and the will are there, we need to put them to work. Always, however, with your gaze to public debt.

Although it was his last public speech as governor, Visco maintained his aplomb and limited himself to defining the years spent at the helm of the institute as “complex, demanding and difficult”. on Via Nazionale. He did not deviate from the role that has always characterized him and followed his classic line: a precise, rigorous analysis, with few and targeted judgements. Like the one on the monetary policy undertaken by the ECB, which saw the rate hike stop after months of increases: “a wise decision”. An approach decided by the Council which provides, he said more specifically, “in the absence of new strong shocks on the supply side, the right balance between the risk of doing too much and that of not doing enough, while at the same time reducing the possible repercussions on already weak economic activity and risks to financial stability”.

It is clear, however, he warned, that even if “it is necessary to guarantee the return of inflation within the established times”, it is necessary “at the same time, avoid excessive monetary and credit restrictions having inappropriate recessive effects, thereby also contributing to fueling uncertainty about the economy and about the stability of the prices“.

As for savings, true protagonist of the day, its importance for the governor is multiple: its use, for examplealso goes in the direction of investments, an “essential goal not only to fill previous gaps, but also to be ready to seize the opportunities of the next climate and digital ‘revolutions'”. But then there is attention to its protection, which “goes beyond regulation” and there is the need “to work so that economic and financial conditions are established that ensure that resources can be used in the most efficient way possible, contributing both to the economic development of the country and to the well-being of the individual saver“.

This is because “the protection of savings – Visco forcefully said – aims to grow the accumulated capital by fueling a virtuous circle in which the consequent strengthening of economic activity leads to greater employment and income which, in addition to higher consumption, in turn allow for new savings”. Savings are “a public good, capable of generating benefits for the community as a whole through the transfer of resources across space, from families savers towards entrepreneurs and companies. If well employed, it contributes crucially to the economic growth of a country through the financing of productive investments in physical, human and technological capital. This gives rise to the foundation, economic even before legal, of its protection by the public operator. Protection – he continued – which first of all requires adequate regulation and supervision of the financial system as a whole, as it plays a central role in linking the formation and use of savings, in transferring funds from one place to another and from today to tomorrow, ensuring that they reach those who deserve them, removing liquidity constraints”, explained the governor in his last speech.

If Visco did not place particular emphasis on his last day at the Bank of Italy, the same cannot be said for the ‘host’ of the day, the president of Acri, Francesco Profumo, nor for the president of the ABI, Antonio Patuelli. The first was even asked for a tribute in advance, with spontaneous and long applause from the audience while at the beginning of his speech he thanked the governor for his work. “In the years of his mandate – said Profumo – he was able to guide the Bank of Italy with wisdom, combining institutional rigor with a personal generosity to get involved in many training opportunities and meeting with young people”. As for Patuelli, in his greeting he defined Visco as a “very fine intellectual multifaceted” to whom goes “sincere appreciation and thanks for his commitment in years of strong international complexities, European and national and of major transformations with the birth of the European Banking Union”.

