Banks, new contract signed. News for over 270 thousand citizens

It was signed this afternoon by Fabi and other trade union organizations with ABI and the Intesa Sanpaolo group. renewal of the national collective labor agreement for the 270,000 Italian bankers. The new contract will expire on March 31, 2026. Among the main points of the proposed agreement: 435 euros average monthly salary increasestarting next December, payment of arrears for the period July-November this year with an average of 1,250 euros, full restoration of the basis for calculating severance pay starting from 1 July 2023. The contractual increase will be paid in four installments starting from the December “pay slip” which will contain also the “one-off” payment for arrears.

The increments they are divided as follows: 250 euros, equal to 57.5% of the total of 435 euros, in December; 100 euros (23%) in September 2024; 50 euros (11.5%) in June 2025 and 35 euros (8%) in March 2026. In the space of just nine months, all bank workers will therefore receive over 80% of the defined salary increase with the agreement for the contract renewal. Furthermore, the agreed increase also produces positive effects on the thirteenth month’s salary. Weekly working hours are reduced, starting from 1 September 2024, from 37 and a half hours to 37 hours, with a decrease of 30 minutes overall. The number of hours for paid training increases from 8 to 13.

Expand the possibilities of appeal to Employment Fund (Foc), by the banks, with the aim of further encouraging the generational relay in the sector and increasing employment in the South. The national control room, created in 2019, extends its range of action to digital bank. More guarantees and more protections for bankers in relation to undue commercial pressure exercised by bank top management to “push” the sale of financial and insurance products. The. is recognized full economic treatment for pregnant workers “at risk”. Full fungibility agreed within the management category. Green light for extra work activities: the authorization that the bank had to grant to employees has been cancelled. More sick days for those with serious disabilities. Crackdown against gender-based harassment and violence.

The agreement was reached after five intense months of negotiations, which began last July 19: the old contract had expired in December last year and had been “extended” several times until the end of 2023. Today’s agreement will be subjected to scrutiny by the workers’ assemblies.

Salary, arrears and “full” severance pay

As regards, in more detail, the salary, the agreed increase includes both the recovery of inflation and the recognition of the productivity of the banks which, starting from last year, have achieved important results with constantly growing profits. The first monthly increase will be recognized with the “pay slip” of December, but starts from last July: it follows that arrears will be recognized for five months, until November: on average 1,250 euros for each worker. As for, then, the tfrthe calculation base is restored with effect from 1 July 2023 and the “concessions” granted in 2012 to the banks, then partially reduced already on the occasion of the renewal of the collective agreement in 2019. For workers, this is a significant increase in the so-called deferred remuneration which leads to an increase in the “liquidation” or payments for supplementary social security.





Here are the details: the fourth level management framework (QD4) will go from the current 4,575.56 euros to 5,160.06 euros when fully operational (March 2026); The QD3 it will go from 3,899.01 euros to 4,396.88 euros; The QD2 from 3,483.38 to 3,965.48 euros per euro; The QD1 from 3,283.73 euros to 3,743.21 euros. In the third professional area: at the fourth level the price will go from 2,906.90 euros to 3,341.90 euros; at the third level from 2,684.20 euros to 3,059.49 euros; at the second level from 2,535.88 euros to 2,890.41 euros; at the first level from 2,405.97 euros to 2,742.34 euros. Finally, those classified in the unified area (formerly 1st and 2nd professional area) will rise from 2,175.31 euros to 2,479.45 euros.





Arrears: on average 1,250 euros

The agreement signed today also establishes the payment of arrears for the period from July to November 2023. In total, this involves recognizing increases for five months. The average level of arrears is equal to 1,250 euros (250 euros for five months) corresponding to the 3rd professional area 4th salary level. Starting from management, the “one-off” payments are as follows: 1,679.60 euros for QD41,459 euros, for QD31,385.35 euros for QD21,320.35 euros for QD1. In the 3rd professional area it goes to: 1,250 euros for the 4th level, 1,078.40 euros for the 3rd level, 1,018.75 euros for the 2nd level, 966.60 euros for the 1st level. Those who are in the unified area (formerly 1st and 2nd professional area), however, will receive arrears amounting to 873.95 euros.





More hiring of young people and a boost to employment in the South

The innovations aim to improve the synergy between the Employment Fund (FOC) and the Solidarity Fund in terms of generational turnover. First of all, the possibilities for banks to appeal to the FOC have been expanded, with the aim of encourage even more new work in the sector and increase employment in the South. In general, the amount that the FOC recognizes to banks that hire: young people up to 36 years of age (the limit was 32 years), people with disabilities, long-term unemployed, mobile workers, redundant workers goes from 2,500 euros to 3,500 euros per year. .

Furthermore, current workers who accept the reduction in working hours, compensated by hiring, will be paid, for a maximum of 36 months, an amount equal to 25% of the difference in salary. Furthermore, the FOC will further facilitate hiring in the regions of Southern Italy thanks to an increase in the annual amount, paid to the banks, which rises from 3,500 euros to 4,500 euros plus an additional 1,000 euros if the place of work coincides with the province of residence. Since 2012, the FOC has guaranteed the hiring of 40,000 peoplecompensating the 90,000 early retirements, on a voluntary basis, defined with company agreements to manage banking crises, group mergers and reorganisations.

These are the “exoduses” achieved through the Solidarity Fund in relation to which the new contract, again to encourage generational turnover in the sector, establishes the increase in retirement allowances. The current endowment of the FOC, funded by payments from all bank employees, is 145 million euros.

Control room on the digital bank

The new contract adapts to changes in the banking sector, in particular with regard to technological innovations: the national control room, created in 2019, extends its scope of action to the digital bank and becomes the place of permanent discussion between Abi e labor unions regarding technological innovation, digitalisation, new tasks and professional figures.

Commercial pressures, guarantees for workers

More guarantees and more protection for bankers in relation to undue commercial pressure exerted by bank top management to “push” the sale of financial and insurance products: the 2017 agreement on commercial policies becomes an integral part of the collective agreement.

More protected maternity

Full economic benefits are granted to “at risk” pregnant workers (until now it was “paid” for only five months).

Working time, 30 minutes less

The banking sector is leading the way in reducing working hours: the current 37 and a half hours per week are, in fact, down to 37 hours, with a drop of 30 minutes overall.

Training

The number of hours for paid training increases from 8 to 13. The objective is to enrich and promote the evolution of workers’ skills so that they are a fundamental element for the protection of employment in the bank. The procedures that allow banks to access funding from funds, bilateral bodies and the European Union for staff training have also been improved and integrated.

Fungibility and flexibility

With a view to ensuring the professional evolution of management, also in light of the rapid organizational changes of the banks, full fungibility within the category of management has been agreed. However, the banks’ requests regarding transfers were not accepted: the limits beyond which the company must obtain the employee’s consent remain at 52 years and 50 kilometers. For managers, all the protections in force are maintained.

Extra work activities

The new contract, in implementing recent regulatory interventions, cancels the authorization that the bank had to grant to employees who carried out other work activities. From now on, a simple communication to the employer will be sufficient.

Illness and disability

The days of absence due to illness recognized for those suffering from serious disabilities (law 104/92, article 3, paragraph 3) have increased by 50% compared to the previous contractual rules.

Gender-based harassment and violence

The joint declaration on gender-based harassment and violence in the workplace of 12 February 2019 is included in the national contract. The declaration was created to strengthen and spread awareness among companies, workers as well as their representatives on the importance of preventing, combating and not tolerating any form of behavior that results in intimidation, damage or suffering physical, sexual, psychological.

Work-related stress and climate surveys

The tasks of the National Safety Commission established in 2019 are extended, which will promote information and training initiatives for the prevention and management of risks with particular attention to those from work-related stress. The objective is to guarantee well-being in the workplace, also through specific climate surveys.

Participation

Unions and Abi agree that the participation of workers in the life of companies contributes to: work productivity, improvement of the working environment, social development of people. Each bank or group, therefore, will be able to evaluate initiatives to adopt forms of participation of its employees also to govern the management of changes.

