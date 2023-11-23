The most common complaint from users of financial services in Jalisco is for unrecognized charges on the card, representing the 42.3 percent reported the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG) of Jalisco.

The IIEG presented the results of the Survey on financial inclusion in Jalisco households 2023, which seeks to understand the financial habits, the use of services and the perception of households in Jalisco in 2023.

According to the study the 4.8% of households have filed formal complaints with banking institutions this year and 1.8% have filed complaints with CONDUSEF.

Regarding the means of payment 84.4% of households mainly use cash for purchases of 500 pesos or less. He 6.3% use debit card and 3.0% Use credit card for these purchases.

Regarding the means of savings, the study indicates that participation in rounds or raffles increased 16.1%in 2022, to 17.8% in 2023, while savings in financial institutions increased by 19.5% in 2022 to 27.2% in 2023.

Regarding financial products, 50.3% has a debit card, 27.3% He has a credit card and 13.3% You have a personal or payroll loan.

Regarding the perception of commissions, the study reveals that the 42.7% considers the commissions very high or high, compared to the 53.2% from the previous year.

Regarding the contracting of cards, the 56.3% purchased cards at the branch, 24.0% at work, 2.8% with the cell phone application and 3.6% on an internet page.

To consult movements, 61.6% uses the cell phone application as the most used means to consult or make financial movements and 35.3% uses ATM.

Regarding financial planning, 39.2% of households make a budget to plan expenses. 9.9% You have at least three months to cover expenses in case you are left without a source of income.

Regarding access to information, 28.8% have consulted information on government pages, the 3.8% has submitted requests for information online or at a government office and the 34.7% is aware of the existence of state or federal transparency and access to information organizations.

*Keep up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions