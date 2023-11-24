Bank of Italy, “Significant risks for financial stability, banks and private debt alleviate the picture”

In Italy, risks to financial stability remain “significant” even if they benefit from the improvement in the conditions of the banking system and the low level of private sector debt. This is what is revealed by the new Financial Stability Report, just released by the Bank of Italy, which points out that the macroeconomic context remains “uncertain” due to: high interest rates, uncertainty about the economic outlook and geopolitical tensions.



But in addition to the weakness of the global economy, Via Nazionale’s analysis continues, weighed down by the high public debt“for which the Government’s programmatic framework foresees only a marginal decline in the next three years” ei fears of a return to a structural condition of low growth.

Bank of Italy, “Credit quality expected to worsen, no alarms but we are monitoring”

The trend of indicators that anticipate the deterioration of bank assets, such as payment delays, at the moment “does not show any particular signs of deterioration in credit quality; however, the effects of the rise in interest rates and the less favorable macroeconomic framework, which have not yet fully unfolded, could impact the future repayment capacity of debtors” especially on variable rate loans continues in the report Bank of Italy, which explains that it “closely follows the adequacy of the value adjustments on loans made by banks”.

Via Nazionale also recognizes that the estimates “indicate a gradual increase in the rate of deterioration of overall loans to families and businesses over the next two years, which it would reach 3.2 percent in 2025driven by rising debt burdens.”

Financial stability, debt remains uncertain: “Prudent reforms and policies are needed”

Among the risk factors for financial stability “in addition to weakness of the global economy, high public debt weighs, for which the programmatic framework recently published by the Government envisages an only marginal decline in the next three years”. This is reported by the Financial Stability Report, just released by the Bank of Italy, which explains how “the uncertainties about the dynamics of the debt-to-GDP ratio they remain non-negligible, both in the short and in the medium and long term due to the upward revision of the estimates for the disbursement of building incentives“.

“To counteract these uncertainties, a prudent conduct of budget policy – is the indication of Via Nazionale – will necessarily have to be accompanied by reforms capable of strengthening the potential growth of the economy”

Bankitalia, “The difference between Italian banks and the Eurozone has been eliminated on NPL weight”

They were carried out in the first six months of 2023 disposal operations of impaired loans for approximately 3 billion euros. The ratio between these NPLs and the total loans net of adjustments remained stable at 1.4 percent” due to the parallel reduction in outstanding loans, which fell from 2328 in December 2022 to 2248 billion euros in June 2023 .

The Financial Stability Report explains how by virtue of this dynamic on the NPL Ratio front “the gap between the significant Italian groups and the complex of intermediaries subject to direct supervision by the ECB has essentially disappeared”. Furthermore, performing loans in stage 2 fell from 227 to 211 billion with an “almost zero” gap between significant and less significant banks.

