Bank of Italy, weak economy in the quarter: GDP at +0.7% in 2023

“High-frequency indicators, while still providing a largely incomplete picture, suggest that economic activity remains weak in the current quarter.” This was stated by the deputy head of the Economics and Statistics department of Bank of Italy Andrea Brandolini at the hearing on the budget, confirming the growth forecast for this year at 0.7%”. The macro picture outlined in the Nadefhe continued, “is overall consistent”, albeit “more difficult to achieve” in a context of “high uncertainty” with significant downside risks due to conflict in the Middle East and tightening financing conditions.

“On growth, our forecasts are slightly lower than those given by the government: 0.7% for 2023 and 0.8% for 2024. These are the ones we made in October and which, despite the latest information, we still do not deny “he then said Brandolini answering a question. “Our multipliers correspond to the estimate given of this maneuver, is an expansion linked to the spending possibilities of a part of the medium-low and even medium incomes. So from the impact it can have”, Brandolini replied again to those who asked him why he spoke of an “expansive” maneuver.

“The changes to contribution rates e to Irpef would lead to an increase in family disposable income compared to current legislation by 1.5 percent on average in 2024 (around 600 euros per year). The increase is attributable for two thirds to the exemption from contributions, for the remaining part to the changes to the Irpef”.

Brandolini Of Bank of Italy specified that: “Almost three out of four families would benefit” from the new remodulation of Irpef rates. The other households, however, added: “They would not suffer significant changes in income. Families between the second and sixth tenth of the distribution of equivalent disposable income would benefit from the most significant increases in income (up to 2.3 percent). increases would be more contained in the highest income tenths of the distribution. The interventions would contribute to a slight reduction in inequality of equivalent disposable incomes“.

