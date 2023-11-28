“Biogen has always been involved in multiple sclerosis. The desire to offer valuable initiatives has always made the difference. Companies must interact with institutions and the scientific community to try to bring added value to the diagnostic and care path of patients. This project has shown that the public and private sectors can collaborate to concretely help healthcare improve.” This was stated by Giuseppe Banfi – CEO of Biogen Italia, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with Multiple Sclerosis” promoted by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), by Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and the biotechnological company Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of Professor Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.