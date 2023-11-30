After news of his birthday, we now have news of this game for Nintendo Switch. We are talking about Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, which has already arrived on Switch.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Remember that the game was launched on November 17, 2023 with these editions available. Now we have news about their recent controversy, in which the game’s voice actors They have complained because their lines of dialogue have been cut in a strange way. It seems that, despite the talent of the actors, there are organizational problems that have caused unstable voice lines.

Bandai Namco has spoken out on this issue today, acknowledging the mistake. In response to concerns, he has admitted that the discrepancies in the voice lines were not generated by AI, but rather due to problems during the editing process. They have promised to solve the problem with a free park in the near future to correct the inconsistencies and satisfy the fans and the voice acting community.

