Banco BPM, 9 month profit jumps to 943 million

Banco Bpm closed the first 9 months of 2023 with a record net profit of 943 million eurosup 93.6% compared to the same period in 2022. Among other data, a note informs, the interest margin reaches the highest level ever recorded, amounting to 2.422 million, with a growth of 52.3% compared to 30 September 2022 and 7.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The result of operational management rises to 2.035 billion compared to 1.557 million in the corresponding period of the previous year with an increase of 30.7%. At the balance sheet level, “core” net performing loans (consisting of mortgages, financing, current accounts and personal loans) stood at 99.1 billion with a volume of new disbursements of 14.6 billion; direct collection amounted to 124.5 billion, an increase of 0.8% compared to the end of 2022; indirect collection reaches 100.0 billion, up by 8.7 billion compared to 31 December 2022.

For the entire financial year, Banco Bpm confirms a “significant improvement” in the group’s net profit compared to last yearwith a 2023 EPS above 80 euro cents, further strengthening for 2024, “significantly exceeding both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the Strategic Plan”, which will be updated and presented to the market on 12 December next.

Banco Bpm will not pay the tax on extra profits and will set aside 378 million euros as a non-distributable reserve. “The board of directors of Banco Bpm – states a note – has decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting, when approving the 2023 budget and the distribution of the profit for the year, to allocate an amount of approximately 378 to a non-distributable reserve million, corresponding to 2.5 times the amount of the aforementioned tax (equal to approximately 151 million), in place of the payment of the tax itself. A similar indication was given to the subsidiary banks affected by the provision, with a consequent allocation to a non-refundable reserve distributable by the banks of the Banco Bpm group for a total amount of approximately 381 million euros”.

Regarding the management strategy of impaired loans, states the note, the group has given a further acceleration to the derisking process through the increase in the disposal objectives, approved by the Parent Company during the quarter, from approximately 700 million to approximately 900 million euros which will allow it to achieve a further contraction of non-performing loans. As of 30 September 2023, the incidence of non-performing loans on total gross loans was reduced to 3.2% from 3.9% as of 30 September 2022. The cost of credit, decreasing to 47 bps annualized compared to 62 bps at the end 2022, represents the lowest level recorded since the birth of the Banco Bpm Group.

In relation to the capital position, the ECB has communicated to the Banco Bpm group the authorization to apply the so-called “Danish Compromise”which allows access to the benefits relating to the prudential treatment of equity investments in insurance companies for the purposes of calculating consolidated capital ratios, starting from the supervisory reports referring to 31 December 2023. Taking into account the benefits deriving from the application of the “Danish Compromise”, the capital position sees the CET 1 Ratio at 14.9% and an MDA buffer at 620 bps.

