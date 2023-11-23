Treccani, Banca Ifis makes its entry with a 2.4% share

Banca Ifis enters the shareholding structure of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia founded by Giovanni Treccani, through the subscription of a 2.4% shareholding, as part of the capital increase approved today by the company. The Institute’s board of directors also approved the appointment of Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, President of Banca Ifiscome new director within the company’s board of directors.



“For Treccani, a private law company of national interest and a point of reference for Italian culture and identity, opening up to new members has great strategic valueallowing the integration of skills in the corporate structure and allowing the role of Treccani and its innovative projects to be consolidated and developed”, explains Franco Gallo, president of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia.

The entry into the capital of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia represents a further step in the path of “support for the world of culture undertaken by Banca Ifis under the presidency of Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio”, explains a note. A support that the bank ensures through Kaleidos, the Social Impact Lab, born in 2022, which aims to develop projects with high social impact by acting on three areas: inclusive communities; well-being of people; culture and territory. This last area includes a series of initiatives including Economy of Beauty, the platform which aims to enhance the heritage of Beauty that Italy expresses, not only in the more traditional areas such as naturalistic-landscape, but also industrial and entrepreneurial, through the work of SMEs that the bank supports with its products and services.

Support for culture it then expands to the world of art where the bank, on the occasion of the celebrations of its 40 years, presented the international sculpture park, at its headquarters in Villa Fürstenberg, in Mestre, already today an international case history in the field of corporate collection and cultural and social responsibility. Banca Ifis supports the world of culture also through partnerships with the main artistic events of our country: it is the main sponsor of the international modern and contemporary art fair Roma Arte in Nuvola 2023 and of the Italian Pavilion within the Venice Biennale 2023.

