Ballantine´s has launched a new collection bottle on the market in collaboration with Bordelands 3limited bottles of the second edition of Ballantine’s x Borderlands: The Game Moxxi’s Bar Edition 2.0. For its launch, they have prepared a promotional video set in the video game.

Related to the history and lore of the video game, the promotion of this collectible bottle is accompanied by a very immersive story. The bottle is indeed unique, with vibrant colors and visually faithful to the universe of Borderlands. There was no one better to promote the drink, and that is why Moxxi herself has been responsible for making this second version sell out, as happened with the first.

Borderlands 3 players will be able to redeem a new Echo Device skin, which will have a completely new look in the video game.

Following her appointment as Director of the Galactic Expansion Office for Ballantine’s Scotch Whiskey in 2022, Moxxi has worked tirelessly, managing to sell out the stock of her first edition in record time. Since then, she has been traveling the galaxy alongside her dear old friend George Ballantine, exploring new ways to take Ballantine’s to new uncharted territories.

The Ballantine’s bottle looks like this in this new version.

As a result, and after hours of painstaking work, Pandora’s favorite bar mogul has returned to offer a second special edition of her namesake whiskey to lucky Vault Hunters. The bottle has already toured Germany and the Netherlands this year before landing in Spain.

Ballantine’s story of Mad Moxxi as director

Despite its new look, Moxxi’s Bar Edition 2.0 maintains the same old Ballantine’s flavor, beloved from Pandora to Eden-6 and beyond.

“People were asking me and, well, I love reciprocating,” Moxxi said. “My Moxxi’s Bar Edition 2.0 is back with a whole new look! My partner and close friend, George Ballantine, looks simply delicious on the label. When George and I are in company, business is always lucrative, and I can’t wait for customers to get their hands on my products once again. Of course, take advantage of this opportunity now because it won’t last long.”

This new limited edition bottle comes with interesting new features, such as a detail on George Ballantine’s own bottle and rewards for the Borderlands community; Borderlands 3 players will be able to redeem a new Echo Device skin, which will have a completely new look in the video game.

Moxxi’s Bar Edition 2.0 is the latest in a series of collaborations from Ballantine’s this year. In October, the brand partnered with the Tundra Esports team to defend its title at The Dota 2 International 2023 tournament. Ballantine’s also just released two spectacular limited-edition official Dota 2 bottles, which fans were able to purchase in China, already Earlier this year, Ballantine’s partnered with BLAST-tv to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CS:GO Majors in Paris.

The bottle can now be purchased at the following link: HERE. The previous edition sold out within a few days and this one is going the same way. Borderlands is a game with a system and charisma that has trapped several generations in its chaotic post-apocalyptic world. A film that has not yet been released has been underway since 2020, but which Jamie Lee Curtis has recently spoken about: Borderlands Movie. It would be a dream, not far-fetched, for fans of the saga.

Meanwhile, celebrate the timeless success of the video game with this limited edition bottle, now available for purchase in Spain, starting today, November 15, 2023.