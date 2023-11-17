Moxxi’s Bar Edition returns to our country with this version 2.0. Don’t miss all the new details that come with this collaboration.

This is the new Ballantine’s x Borderlands bottle.

It is not the first time that the Ballantine’s brand has done this, in fact, this new collaboration takes place because the first one was an absolute success. On this occasion, Moxxi once again offers his charisma to the company to announce version 2.0 of the bottle most loved by Borderlands lovers… And of course, also for Ballantine’s followers. After the first edition practically sold out after its release, now you have another chance. It should be noted that this product is only for people over 18 years of age..

Ballantine’s company is used to collaborating with the world of video games, in fact it has also done things with DOTA 2 or Counter Strike. It is clear that there is affection for video games and on this occasion, after Moxxi enjoyed overwhelming success in 2022, the product is available again in Spain thanks to the 2.0 edition of this bottle. A great opportunity for lovers of video games and good whiskey.

As you can see in the product, this Whiskey brings a flavor mixed with vanilla, red apple and milk chocolate, thus offering a balanced and different flavor that makes it truly special. Even leaving a really fresh and floral aftertaste, come on, a really interesting drink for all those people who want to try it. The perfect complement to the new Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.

Ballantine’s x Borderlands recreates this work of art

After Moxxi appeared to take Ballantine’s Scotch Whiskey to the ends of the universe, this woman managed stock out of its first edition in record time. Now she is ready to bring the flavor and design of this incredible bottle to all the places she can, that is, to anyone. If you know Borderlands and, above all, Moxxi, you will know that there is absolutely nothing that can resist him. If you want to see the video in Spanish and enjoy all the details, here is the link.

This second special edition brings some new features to the bottle, such as a detail on George Ballantine’s own bottle and rewards for the Borderlands community; Borderlands 3 players will be able to redeem a new Echo Device design, which will get a completely new look within the game. Yes, Borderlands lovers will not only be able to try Moxxi’s drinks at her house, but they will also enjoy a unique item within the title itself.

Spain is not the first country to enjoy this version 2.0, in fact, it has already visited Germany and the Netherlands this year. Now Moxxi has landed on our land to offer us the best of the galaxy, so you can be a real Vault Hunter. You won’t lack strength, as you grow up, you better keep the bottle as a souvenir, otherwise it seems to me that Moxxi will not hesitate to pay you a little visit, but not to give you another one, rather to hit you on the head with it. It is a true collector’s piece.

Also, I’m sure you’ve already noticed, but in this link, it’s the same one we left you a little above, you can also see the recipe for different drinks made by Moxxi herself, an authentic juice that you cannot miss. Remember, this product is only for people over 18 years old and of course, drink responsibly.

