The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes beats The Marvels in its opening weekend

The prequel to the hit Hunger Games franchise, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has emerged victorious in a busy weekend at the box office despite an opening slightly behind expectations.

The Lionsgate film, which returns audiences to the dystopia of Panem for the first time in nearly a decade, grossed $44 million in 3,776 theaters in North America and $98 million worldwide in its first weekend of release. .

Those initial ticket sales didn’t recapture the spark of the original franchise, which propelled Jennifer Lawrence to global stardom and inspired three sequels. But they were enough to beat three newcomers over the weekend: Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s third sequel Trolls 3, Sony’s gory thriller Black Friday, and director Taika Waititi’s sports comedy The Worst Team Ever. world. Also to further sink Marvel Studios’ new movie, The Marvels, which dropped 78 percent in its second week in theaters to rank as Marvel Studios’ worst second weekend drop of all time, as well as the worst for any Hollywood superhero movie in modern history.

Although The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has had a significantly lower opening than its predecessors (each of the four Hunger Games installments grossed at least $100 million at the domestic box office), analysts believe the film is doing just fine. positioned in her career in cinemas. It cost $100 million to produce, more than the first Hunger Games film but substantially less than the three sequels (2015’s final adventure cost $160 million).

“This is a very good start for an action-adventure prequel,” said David A. Gross, who runs the film consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “On average, prequels start with about half the opening of the previous film, and this weekend’s number is close to that number.”

Leading star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and actor Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age) star in the film, based on the 2020 novel by author Suzanne Collins. A stand-alone story from the $3 billion Hunger Games franchise, taking place six decades before Katniss Everdeen bravely offered herself as a tribute. The story centers on a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the tyrannical president of dystopian Panem, as well as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, whom he advises in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Reviews have been mixed, with a 60% on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B+” CinemaScore. The audience was mostly young women; 65% were women and 73% were between 18 and 34 years old.

The film has likely benefited from a last-minute publicity push (SAG-AFTRA granted the film a tentative deal days before the strike ended on November 9), allowing the cast, including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer the chance to promote the film before it hit theaters. Other recent strike-era releases, like Killers of the Flower Moon and Dumb Money, struggled without a cast of famous faces to draw attention to their films.

The figures are not bad at the moment but will it be enough to justify new deliveries? Only time will tell.

Have you seen The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds yet? Tell us what you thought in the comments.