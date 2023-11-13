Fulfilling all the expectations for this type of end-of-year galas.

Baldur’s Gate III is, without a doubt, one of the great games of the year.

Join the conversation

This year 2023 is being one of the most impressive for our sector. Not only have we received high quality games, but every month we have seen highly relevant releases, which have ended up being considered as worthy of achieving the Game of the Year award in the vast majority of galas. Now, once the year is practically over, we can say that there are two video games that have managed to convince in this sense, these being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate III, the latter being the one that interests us today .

You may have read it in the headline, and yes, we are talking about the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony, one of the most important awards given at the end of the year, along with the world-renowned The Game Awards. These have already been celebrated, and Baldur’s Gate III has managed to obtain the most coveted award of all: game of the year. Furthermore, this has not been the only award he has achieved and below We leave you an X/Twitter publication with all of them.

We’re honoured to have won the Golden Joystick Awards for the following categories: – Best Storytelling

– Best Visual Design

– Studio Of The Year

– Best Game Community

– Best Supporting Performer (@NeilNewbon )

– PC Game Of The Year

– Ultimate Game Of The Year Thank you… https://t.co/YykIcXOzRQ — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 10, 2023

In this sense, Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios and director of Baldur’s Gate III, has expressed his surprise in a few words given to GamesRadar. In them, as you can read in the headline, expressed his complete surprise for this award: “That’s what you would never expect.” “Because we didn’t know. We tried to make everything as accessible as possible, because we didn’t make any compromises.”

The other winners of the Golden Joystick Awards

As you may have noticed, Baldur’s Gate III has been the undisputed winner of this event, making it clear that we are facing one of the best games of the year. Even so, there have been more winners, and below we leave you the complete list.

Best narrative: Baldur’s Gate IIIBest games still being played: No Man’s SkyBest visual design: Baldur’s Gate IIIStudy of the year: Running StudiosBest expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyBest indie game: Sea of StarsBest VR game: Horizon Call of the MountainBest multiplayer: Mortal Kombat 1Best audio: Final Fantasy XVIBest video game trailer: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyBest streaming game: ValuingBest community: Baldur’s Gate IIIMejor hardware gaming: PSVR 2Game that breaks through: Coccon (Geometric Interactive)Critics’ Award: Alan Wake IIBest Leading Actor: Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)Best Supporting Actor: Neil Newborn (Baldur’s Gate III)Best PlayStation game: Resident Evil 4Best Xbox game: StarfieldBest Nintendo game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomBest PC game: Baldur’s Gate IIIMost anticipated game: Final Fantasy 7 RebirthBest game of the year: Baldur’s Gate III

These are all the prizes awarded at this year’s Golden Joystic Awards. If you are left wanting more, we recommend impatiently waiting for The Game Awards 2023 gala.

Join the conversation