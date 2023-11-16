After a short wait, Baldur’s Gate III already has a release date confirmed by Larian Studios itself.

The characters of Baldur’s Gate III will win your heart.

One of the favorite games to win the Game of the Year award is Baldur’s Gate III. The game is currently available for PC and PlayStation however, its developers have always made it clear that It wasn’t an exclusive title. and that it would arrive on Xbox this year. Now they have confirmed that the release date will be next December, although the exact day will be announced at The Game Awards gala, of which we already know the nominees.

This title was being awaited by many players and it seems that now you can sleep peacefully. The development of Baldur’s Gate III is going as planned and the release date during the month of December seems immovable. In less than a month you will know exactly which day is chosen so you can enjoy this great game on your Xbox Series X|S, so don’t miss the gala to have all the information possible.

Baldur’s Gate arrives on Xbox in December

This is official information, after the many rumors about the release date, we already know when it will be, in fact it was Larian Studios itself that said it, all through their twitter account (now X). His words could not have been clearer, if by some chance you have not seen them, just below these lines you will have the information so that you can see for yourself what you have been waiting for for a long time. Cheer up, there is very little left so you can live great adventures with Baldur’s Gate III.

Xbox gamers, we know you’re looking for more news about Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track to release in December. See you at The Game Awards for the world premiere of the exact release date.

With the little information we have, we cannot speculate anything, however, there are chances that if you were looking to play this title, you will have the perfect gift in your hands. Or on the contrary, who knows if you will be facing a new shadow drop case, something that already happened with the Hi-Fi Rush game. Be that as it may, there is less than a month left to know the exact release date, what is clear is that you won’t have to wait too long.

Baldur’s Gate III came out during the month of August for PC and in September it was available for PlayStation 5. Now, Xbox players will also be able to enjoy its wide world and its great story, get ready for the month of december, because it promises to be loaded with many adventures. Only with this installment from Larian Studios you will have many hours of fun, let’s see if you can spend Christmas with this game.

