Since its original release on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 has generated positive buzz and has easily become one of the most important games of recent years. Luckily, the good streak continues and Larian Studios made an announcement that got die-hard fans excited.

The developer studio revealed that the acclaimed RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons will have a kind of collector’s edition for all versions. On his website, he explained all the content including the package, price and other details.

This is the great collector’s edition of Baldur’s Gate 3

In the statement, Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, the name given to this package, will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 y PC. Physical units are expected to ship during the first quarter of 2024. Reservations are now available.

The role-playing video game will come to Microsoft consoles and will have 3 discs in physical format, while the version of the Sony platform will only have 2. On the other hand, the PC disk includes a custom installer and Steam key.

Now, what does Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition include? Larian Studios confirmed that this edition will have a special poster, a double-sided world map, a collectible box, the original soundtrack on 3 discs, 2 patches, 32 stickers and, of course, a copy of the game with the downloadable content.

In general, these types of products tend to be very expensive and their prices can exceed the $100 USD. Luckily, that won’t be the case with Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio confirmed that this cool package only costs $79.99 USDmaking it slightly more expensive than the standard edition.

Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition includes all this content for only $79.99 USD

This news comes shortly after the RPG received 8 nominations at The Game Awards 2023, the most popular awards ceremony of the year. In addition, there will be news about the launch of the Xbox version very soon.

But tell us, did it catch your attention? Do you plan to acquire it? Let us read you in the comments.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC and PlayStation 5, with an imminent release for Xbox. Click here to read more news related to him.

