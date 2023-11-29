Baldur’s Gate 3 burst onto the scene of major releases in 2023 and in addition to being a video game close to perfection, it also has the commitment of its studio, Larian, to the players. Proof of this is what the physical edition will include for PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical edition will have the most recent version of the RPG

Michael Douse, director of communications at Larian Studios, reported that the physical release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series . In this regard, the manager guaranteed that the game, in its disc versions for Sony and Microsoft consoles, will have the latest update, just as it was done a few years ago before everything was reduced to downloading launch files.

Larian Studios continues to do everything right and the physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception

Baldur’s Gate 3 took the old school route, spoiling its players

The impressive Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition

Currently, games in physical format maintain version 1.0 and are updated over the Internet regardless of whether months or years have passed. You receive the original version when you purchase them in physical format, which, in theory, guarantees that they are playable from the beginning. in order to be able to sell it on the market.

In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, Running Studios took the old school route, taking advantage of the fact that the physical edition will be released months after the digital launch, so players can be sure that that disc, or discs in the case of Xbox, have the most recent version of the RPG.

Larian Studios continues to surprise with its decisions despite being a small team and the fact that, originally, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an independent title. In that sense, it is remembered that the collector’s edition that will be launched includes, among all its incredible extras, a copy in physical format, something that no longer happens with large companies that have chosen to sell special editions with a code or in some cases without the game arguing financial reasons.

