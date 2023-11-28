More than 10,000 votes have already been counted for the GOTY 2023 public award, and the big six is ​​practically identical to The Game Awards nominations.

We are looking forward to the celebration of The Game Awards 2023, a true party for video games. It will take place on December 7 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and we will be able to follow it live in the early morning from the 7th to the 8th starting at 01:30 in the morning.

We already know that the event, presented by Geoff Keighleywill last more than 3 hours, and will not show the legendary World Premiere posters, for the first time since its creation.

The main objective of The Game Awards 2023 is to select the Best game of 2023, as well as the best games in each category, counting the votes of the press and the public.

6 games will compete for the GOTY prize, among which There are no Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield or Hi-Fi Rush. However, these titles and many others still compete for the Player’s Voice, which is basically the GOTY of the public.

You can vote for free by following these steps, and thus be able to give a well-deserved award to one of the games absent from the main nominations of The Game Awards 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3 could do a double

Voting to decide the Player’s Voice award began yesterday, November 27, so it’s still very early for everything. However, we already have an approximate count (so far) of the 30 finalist games for this award.

It has to be said that The recount has already counted more than 10,000 votesso we have a provisional top 30 with their respective votes and percentages.

It is surprising that, until now, the top six places They are almost identical to the big six designated by The Game Awards 2023 for the main GOTY.

There is only one change: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty por Super Mario Bros. Wonder. CD Projekt’s RPG expansion is in second position, while the Switch exclusive is outside the top 10 (for now).

Starfield, for its part, is at the bottom of the ranking, so It is difficult for him to achieve the GOTY award from the public. However, the other Microsoft exclusive, Hi-Fi Rush, is on the verge of the big six.

This is the current vote count so far:

Baldur’s Gate III – 46.058 (8,77%) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – 31.954 (6,09%) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 31.904 (6,08%) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 30.221 (5,76%) Resident Evil 4 Remake – 29.281 (5,58%) Alan Wake 2 – 28.084 (5,35%) Hi-Fi Rush – 23.697 (4,51%) Lies of P – 23.453 (4,47%) Final Fantasy XVI – 22.950 (4,37%) Genshin Impact – 22.869 (4,36%) Hogwarts Legacy – 22.465 (4,28%) Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 20.427 (3,89%) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 19.525 (3,72%) Honkai: Star Rail – 17.680 (3,37%) Minecraft – 16.941 (3,23%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 16.648 (3,17%) Street Fighter 6 – 13.605 (2,59%) Starfield – 13.188 (2,51%) Mortal Kombat 1 – 11.079 (2,11%) Octopath Traveler II – 10.482 (2,00%) No Man’s Sky – 10.424 (1,99%) Diablo IV – 10.200 (1,94%) Fortnite – 9.882 (1,88%) Warframe – 9.295 (1,77%) Counter-Strike 2 – 7.333 (1,40%) League of Legends – 6.614 (1,26%) Valorant – 5.323 (1,01%) GTA Online – 4.940 (0,94%) Apex Legends – 4.911 (0,94%) Destiny 2 – 3.587 (0,68%)

You can check it out for yourself at this link. Remember that the data we have shared with you corresponds to today, November 28, around 4:30 p.m., so They are constantly changing.

Except surprise, Baldur’s Gate 3 will win the Player’s Voice award, which means it will be the best game of 2023 for the public. And be careful, because it is also nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards 2023. Will Zelda, Spidey, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4 or Cyberpunk manage to snatch the double?