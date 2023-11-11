Awards season has arrived and it’s time to reap what was sown: the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 They have brought together all the best game candidates in a year that has given no respite in terms of great releases and in which absolutely no genre has limped: role-playing, adventure, fighting… We have even come across exquisite indies . The complicated part is that the crown of best game can only be worn by one title, and the player has been clear: Baldur’s Gate 3 has swept the game.

The RPG from Larian Games has won in every category in which it has appeared, taking home a total of five statuettes plus two awards: Larian has won the award for best video game studio and Neil Newbon has been awarded for playing the rogue Astarion . The most mischievous of our adventure companions Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, Larian’s game based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe was not the only one to win awards during the ceremony: Cyberpunk 2077 found redemption with its successful expansion, Final Fantasy XVI took two awards and Mortal Kombat 1 ate it up. toast to Street fighter 6 in this first round. Regarding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it was crowned best Nintendo Switch game.

Below you will find the complete list of winners and nominees of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023the first of the awards season for 2023 that we are already beginning to see with some hindsight, but which has several surprises left to give.

Best Narrative: Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios





I’m Still Playing Award: No Man’s Sky, by Hello Games





Nominated: Genshin Impact Nominated: The Sims 4 Nominated: Fortnite Nominated: Naraka Bladepoint Nominated: GTA Online Nominated: Warframe Nominated: Valorant Nominated: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2 Nominated: Apex Legends Nominated: Dota 2 Nominated: Call of Duty

Best Visual Design: Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios





Best Indie game: Sea of ​​Stars, by Sabotage Studio





Best Multiplayer Game: Mortal Kombat 1 from Netherrealm Studios / Warner Bros.





Best Studio: Larian Studios





Nominated: Digital Eclipse Nominated: Nintendo EPD Nominated: Mimimi Games Nominated: Remedy Nominated: CD Projekt RED

Best Game Expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, from CD Projekt RED





Best Gaming Community: Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios





Nominated: Deep Rock Galactic Nominated: Dreams Nominated: Final Fantasy XIV Nominated: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nominated: Warframe

Mejor hardware: PlayStation VR2





Nominated: Stealth Pro Headphones, from Turtle Beach Nominated: Curved QD OLED gaming monitor, from Alienware Nominated: Nitro Deck Nominated: Strix Scope II 96 Keyboard, from Asus ROG Nominated: SSD 990 pro memory, from Samsung

Best Sound: Final Fantasy XVI by Square Enix





Nominated: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Nominated: Hi-Fi Rush Nominated: Starfield Nominated: Stray Gods: The Musical Roleplay Nominated: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR Game: Horizon: Call of the Mountain by Guerrilla Games / PlayStation Studios





Nominated: C-Smash VRS Nominated: Synapse Nominated: Vertigo 2 Nominated: F1 23 Nominated: The Light Brigade

Best Video Game Trailer: “Official Cinematic Trailer” in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, by CD Projekt RED

Nominado: Alan Wake 2 “The Dark Place”

Nominado: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom “Official Trailer #3”

Nominado: Baby Steps “Reveal Trailer”

Nominado: Mortal Kombat 1 “Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer”

Nominado: Dave the Diver “Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer”

Best game for Nintendo consoles: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kigndom, from Nintendo





Best PC Game: Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios





Nominated: Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Nominated: System Shock Nominated: Diablo IV Nominated: Tchia Nominated: Dave the Diver

Best game for PlayStation: Resident Evil 4, from Capcom





Nominated: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Nominated: Humanity Nominated: Final Fantasy XVI Nominated: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicom Nominated: Street Fighter 6

Best game for Xbox: Starfield, from Bethesda / Xbox Game Studios





Most anticipated game: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, from Square Enix





Best game of 2023: Baldur’s Gate 3, from Larian Studios





5th place: Final Fantasy XVI 4th ​​place: Resident Evil 4 3rd place: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 2nd place: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1st place: Baldur’s Gate 3

In addition to all the previous awards, the Joystick Awards 2023 offered several awards without previous nominations in certain categories. Below, the winners.

Best Debut Award: Cocoon, by Geometric Interactive





Critics’ Award for Alan Wake 2, by Remedy





Finally, prizes were awarded for the best performances in video games.

Best performance for Ben Starr, for playing Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI





Nominado: Yuri Lowenthal – Spiderman – Marvel’s Spiderman 2

Nominado: Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jed Survivor

Nominado: Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta (Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2)

Nominado: Nadi Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Nominado: Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson – Deliver Us Mars

Best supporting actor for Neil Newbon, for playing Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3





Nominee: Laura Bailey – Mary Jane – Marvel’s Spiderman 2 Nominee: Cissy Jones – Andreja – Starfield Nominee: Amelia Tyler – the narrator – Baldur’s Gate 3. Nominee: Ralph Ineson – Cid – FFXVI Nominee: Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom)

In VidaExtra | If you liked Baldur’s Gate 3, here are 11 similar RPG games for PC for less than 5 euros, with discounts of up to 85%