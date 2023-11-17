It was what Baldur’s Gate 3 was missing and what the entire community was crying out for. Finally the excellent RPG from Larian Studios will receive an absolutely spectacular physical edition, which will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The unforgettable adventure in the Forgotten Realms can be played with the Digital Deluxe edition that can be reserved now for 79.99 euros on all platforms and Its launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The exact date for its arrival is not known, so we will have to wait a little longer until we know details.

Of course, it should be noted that on PS5 we will find two discs for all the content, three in the case of Xbox and a digital key for Steam in the case of PC users. As we can see in the image, we will have all kinds of incentives to get hold of her.

32 stickers. 570 x 690mm poster of the Mind Scourge. Deluxe Edition box of 200 x 240 x 55mm. Original soundtrack on three discs. Two patches. 600 x 180mm world map. Divinity Item Pack (DLC for the game). Bard’s Song Pack (DLC for the game). Exclusive dice design (DLC for the game). Rivellon paintings inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2 (DLC for the game). Adventurer’s Bag (DLC for the game). Original digital soundtrack (Downloadable content). Digital art book (Downloadable content). Digital Character Sheet (Downloadable Content).





