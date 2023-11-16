The physical edition of the game will come loaded with physical and digital additions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 already has a physical version presented

Larian Studios has presented its Baldur’s Gate 3 physical deluxe edition, which will be released in the first quarter of 2024 on both PC and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, despite the fact that this latest version of the game is pending release. Luckily, all the content of this special edition has already been released and will be available for sale for €79.99:

Physical copy (disc) of Baldur’s Gate 3World mapSoundtrack (three discs)32 stickers2 patches for clothingBaldur’s Gate 3 posterSpecial deluxe box, designed to fit with that of previous gamesDigital contents (soundtrack, art book, various DLC… .)

Baldur’s Gate 3 will require three discs on Xbox Series, two on PS5 and one on PC, and can only be reserved on the Larian Studios website for now.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already beginning to be cataloged GOTY

Larian Studios celebrated the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 at the end of summer with a surprising premiere first on PC and shortly after on PS5, being nominated for GOTY from The Game Awards, although it has already won the Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick Awards. Luckily, in just a few weeks its digital launch on Xbox Series will be announced and the title will be available on all planned platforms.

From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2, this new role-playing game for the new generation of consoles and PC is set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Players can choose between 12 Classes and 11 Races from the D&D Player’s Handbook to Create Your Own Identityor play with a hero with an origin, who has his own background.

