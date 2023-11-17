Larian Studios presented the much desired Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3: a collector’s edition for physical video game fetishists.

This edition of the game will be available during the first quarter of 2024 in versions for all platforms, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Among these we will find the original soundtrack on three discs, a map of the game world, 32 stickers, 2 patches, a poster depicting a Mind Flayer, as well as game discs (the PC version will also include a code to register on Steam) , all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Available for pre-order on the Larian website, the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will cost €79.99 regardless of your preferred platform.