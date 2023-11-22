Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily one of the most important video games of 2023, and even in recent years. After taking the world by surprise this summer, he is already preparing the ground to make his debut in physical format in 2024. Of course, Larian Studios wanted to warn players to prevent them from falling into scams y disproportionate treatment.

Recently, the developer studio revealed the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, a deluxe edition that includes copies of the role-playing video game and more additional content. The good news is that its price is relatively low, making it an affordable and very attractive product.

Precisely, fans fear that the units of this special edition of the acclaimed RPG will be sold out and will be impossible to acquire in the future. Aware of these fears, a member of Running Studios He sent a message to the community and warned of a latent danger: resellers.

Related video: Baldur’s Gate III – Opening Cinematic Trailer

Will there be a shortage of the deluxe edition of Baldur’s Gate 3?

Through his personal social media account, Michael Dousedirector of publications at Larian, announced that the Deluxe Edition of the GOTY nominee It is not a limited edition, as it wants to prevent fans from succumbing to desperation and turning to the second-hand market to acquire their units at exorbitant prices.

“Just for your information, the Deluxe Edition is not a limited edition and the stock remains stable. More waves are already being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping period, so if you see it being resold online based on confirmed reservations at a higher price, ignore it. There will be no shortage,” Michael Douse promised.

Michael Douse warned the Baldur’s Gate 3 community

In addition, the publishing director of Larian Studios announced that they exceeded the minimum order quantity on the first day, but assures that the shipping window planned for the first quarter allows the size of the waves to be increased without compromising the shipping date.

Michael Douse’s clarification is important and comes at an opportune time. We say this because there are already resellers that offer the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 at inflated prices on platforms like eBay.

Resellers have already tried to take advantage of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans

But tell us, have you already ordered your copy? Let us read you in the comments.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PlayStation 5 and PC, with an Xbox version expected to follow. You can read more news related to this RPG if you click here.

Related video: They did not deserve the nomination at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente