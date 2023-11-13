“Baldur’s Gate 3” stands out as the big winner at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, taking home 7 awards at the annual ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, including “Best Game of the Year.” The awards ceremony was broadcast live around the world and marked the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

The RPG game “Baldur’s Gate 3” received recognition in various categories. Prizes won include:

– Best narration

– Best visual design

– The best gaming community

– PC game of the year

– Best game of the year 2023 GOTY

– Best Supporting Actor, Neil Newbon for his role as Astarion

– Best Studio of the year, Larian Studios

This feat for “Baldur’s Gate 3” represents a significant achievement at the Golden Joystick Awards, surpassing the success achieved by “The Witcher 3” in 2015, when the game won five awards, including the coveted Best Game of the Year.

THE OTHER WINNERS

Other titles highlighted at the ceremony were “Final Fantasy XVI” and the expansion “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.” While Final Fantasy XVI won the awards for Best Audio, and Best Actor for Ben Starr for his performance as Clive Rosfield. With Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the developers at CD Projekt won the awards for Best Game Expansion and Best Game Trailer

In addition, various games were recognized in different categories, highlighting the diversity of genres and platforms in the video game industry. Among the prizes are:

– Most wanted game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth



– Premio Still Playing: No Man’s Sky

– Best multiplayer game: Mortal Kombat 1

– Best streaming game: Valorant

– Best gaming hardware: PSVR 2

– Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

– Xbox Game of the Year: Starfield

– Playstation Game of the Year: Resident Evil 4

– Best independent game: Sea of ​​Stars

– Critics’ Prize (Kritikerpreis): Alan Wake II

– Best virtual reality game: Horizon Call of the Mountain

