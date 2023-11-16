There are just a few weeks left until the end of the year and the level of concern about a possible postponement of the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s tall. Luckily Larian Studios reiterated that his RPG will be available on Xbox Series X|S in Decemberas initially expected.

Through a message published on socialthe Belgian studio made it known that the official release date will be announced during The Game Awards ceremony, on the night between 7 and 8 December. At this point there are even those who think that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be published on Xbox with a shadow drop during the event in question. We’ll see.

