The version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S would arrive weeks before the holidays, according to various sources. If the tests continue as planned, this date is the one that Larian has set – for the moment – to launch its game on Microsoft consoles.

Running It already has Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, Steam Deck and PS5, in the absence of being on Xbox Series X|S. And yes, it will come to consoles of Microsoft in 2023 because they assure it, but the date of CRPG It’s still up in the air.

Does December sound like a month of premiere of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S? Sources close to eXputer assure that this version has a premiere scheduled for the next 6th of that month.

Although this is a planned release date, the Larian Studios game is planned for then. Unless testing uncovers something critical that needs to be fixed and this changes to later or early 2024.

Swen Vincke, as CEO of Larian Studios, assured on Twitter that everything is still planned as at the beginning and that the game is being “actively tested.” He also ensured seamless cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.

He larian game has gone through several phases since its Early Access on the Valve platformarriving first on computers in August and a month later on consolas PlayStation 5.

But Baldur’s Gate 3 could not be released on Xbox Series X|S due to the parity that Microsoft requires on both machines and the problems the studio had in adding split-screen cooperative.

In BG3 no one is left without their share of D&D or mods

“We’ve run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox version that have prevented us from feeling 100% confident in announcing it until we’re sure we’ve found the right solutions.

Specifically, we have not been able to get split-screen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X and S, which is a requirement for us to launch it,” Larian herself told IGN in February 2023.

Now that all this is in the past, Vincke said in his account that he had chatted with Phil Spencer and that this characteristic It was no longer a requirement for Xbox Series S; With which, everything had been solved.

This fantastic title is part of a 2023 year with the largest number of games analyzed with average scores of 90 or more in the last 20 years, which is an achievement.

Furthermore, the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a collateral effect because Hasbro’s profits skyrocket thanks to the Dungeons & Dragons board game.

Will it be true that Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S arrives in early December y Larian Studios will finally see its work released on all three platforms?