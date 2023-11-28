If you are dreaming of a Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC you can join other players who are already sending suggestions to Larian Studios. One of the most consolidated in terms of content is a dance…

Baldur’s Gate 3 It is one of the best games of 2023 and until it is revealed what this year’s GOTY is, Larian Studios has delivered a title that is as solid as it is unexpected. However, it can still be improved with more content.

Since the moment of its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has not stopped starring in related news about a supposed development of a DLC with additional content. For now, Running Studios She is cautious and has not revealed information.

Dances, romance and a lot of “gulf” in Baldur’s Gate 3

However, players are already clear about what kind of content they would be happy to see within the game. A Twitter user named @EVILGAYRISE launched a tweet that quickly went viral thanks to his attractive request.

Baldurs Gate 3 could have a masquerade ball mission as DLC and I would pay like thirty thousand dollars for it, says the publication. This already has more than 11,000 likes and a number of comments which reflect that the entire gaming community likes this idea.

Many users have applauded this idea with their ears. There are even those who go further: There would be a scene in which you mix with the crowd and dance with the person you are having an affair with…, points out another user.

While it is true that getting a bear into a dance can be complicated… there are surely some who would enjoy a sensual masked dance with Astarion. Of course, a dance of this type fits very well with everything the game proposes.

Even developers of games like Marvel’s Wolverine or companies like Firaxis have spoken out. If every romance game adds a level/DLC to dress everyone pretty and go to a dance, I’ll always pay double-digit dollars for it, responded Insomniac’s Mary Kenney.

