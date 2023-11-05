Larian Studios could be finalizing the launch of the possible Game of the Year candidate.

Baldur’s Gate 3 would finally come to Xbox Series

Larian Studios promised the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for this year after a surprising end to the summer due to its premiere first on PC and shortly after on PS5, which suggests that the title could become the GOTY of The Game Awards. However, the weeks have passed and no news has been given about its launch, which has caused a wave of criticism that has forced its launch to be reiterated.

Luckily, the media outlet Expoter exclusively reports that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released to Xbox Series X and S in just one monththat is to say, Wednesday, December 6. Although it is mentioned that the information comes from anonymous sources who are familiar with the Xbox port of the game, it seems that Larian does not confirm the date in case he ends up changing it.

If the playtests progress correctly, Baldur’s Gate 3 will end up releasing on Xbox Series on December 6, which will not give players on the platform time to discover if the title is worthy of winning the GOTY, because The Game Awards will be held in the early hours of December 7 to 8. Meanwhile, the title remains tied with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic as the best-reviewed game of the year.

Microsoft had to intervene in the port

The reason why Baldur’s Gate 3 did not end up coming to Xbox sooner was that the Xbox Series S version was making it difficult for the game to reach the new generation of Microsoft consoles. Finally, the title will feature split-screen cooperative play when played on Xbox Series X, although not when played on Xbox Series S.

Thus, Microsoft will skip the feature parity rule for Xbox Series games Otherwise the game could not be launched and was already suffering from ridiculous copies for mobile phones.

