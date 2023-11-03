Cadillac takes the lead at the end of Free Practice 3, but it is not difficult to understand that all the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in this last 60-minute session preferred to concentrate on preparing their pace as best as possible in view of the 8h of Bahrain of tomorrow, rather than diving in search of the fastest lap.

In Sakhir the sun is shining again, breaking through the clouds and the afternoon Qualifying should be dry, but what mainly worries teams and drivers is the wear of the tires on the abrasive asphalt of the desert.

So the majority of the cars completed more laps with all the crew members and the times were higher than on Thursday, with the Toyotas finishing in eighth and ninth position, clearly intent on thinking from a competition.

The Cadillac, lightened by 7kg by the new Balance of Performance like the Porsches, stopped the clock at 1’49″512, taking almost half a second off the Ferrari #50; on the 499Ps the tire wear and the lack of pace compared to the to the rivals, which suggests a race of suffering through gritted teeth.

The second Red car prepared by AF Corse, the #51, is fourth, preceded by the Porsche #99 of Proton Competition, in the Top5 there is also the Peugeot #94 with a 1″ delay from the top, while the two Porsches of Team Penske follow the 9X8 and are trailing behind the Toyotas, whose 2″ and more delays are clearly a lie to the real potential of the GR010 Hybrid.

In the LMP2 Class, United Autosports’ dominance continues, this time first with the Oreca #23 in 1’53″661, just a few thousandths faster than the Prema #9, while the Jota #28 is third at a couple of tenths.

Top5 at 0″3 for United #22 and Vector Sort #10, preceding Prema #63, WRT #41 and Inter Europol Competition #34, with Alpine #6 and WRT #31 finishing in the top 10 with wider gaps.

In LMGTE AM great work by the Project 1-AO team in putting the Porsche #56 back in order after the accident in Free Practice 2. The 911 in ‘Rexy’ livery stands out with Matteo Cairoli at the wheel in 1’58″214, setting heavy gaps to all the rivals in the category, however they are also intent on trying to work with a view to the race.

The #83 and #54 AF Corse Ferraris are second and third, the #21 fifth, preceded by the #60 Porsche of Iron Lynx, while the #777 Aston Martin of D’Station Racing-TF Sport finishes sixth with the Vantage # behind 98 by NorthWest AMR/Heart of Racing.

The #85 Porsche of the Iron Dames, the #57 Ferrari of Kessel Racing-Car Guy and the #86 Porsche of GR Racing finish in the Top10, outside of which we finally have the #77 Porsche of Dempsey-Proton Racing, the #33 Corvette and the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport.

The day’s program now continues with Qualifying from 2.15pm, as always divided into 15′ each for LMGTE AM, LMP2 and finally Hypercar.